Demi Lovato to Host ‘Pillow Talk’ Quibi Talk Show

Demi Lovato is set to become a talk show host.

The 27-year-old will host the series Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato (working title) on the Quibi app. The new show promises to show candid and unfiltered conversations with celebrities and experts alike on topics such as activism, body positivity, sex, gender identity, relationships, social media and wellness, Variety reported.

"I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," the singer said in a press release. "We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests while finding room for laughter and learning."

Lovato will also act as executive producer of the show along with her manager Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, JD Roth and Adam Greener. The show will be produced by Braun's SB Projects and Goodstory Entertainment.

The upcoming app will feature video episodes of original content that are ten minutes or less. Another confirmed show is Killing Zac Efron, the actor fell extremely ill during filming in Papua New Guinea over the holidays. Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba, Guillermo del Toro, Jason Blum and Tyra Banks are also confirmed talent to be featured on the platform. Quibi users will pay a monthly fee of $5 for the app with ads or $8 for the ad-free version of the platform.

Quibi launches on April 6, 2020.