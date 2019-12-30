Zac Efron has made a statement after contracting a life-threatening illness in Papua New Guinea.

Over the weekend, news broke that the 32-year-old actor had fallen seriously ill after coming down with a "form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection" while filming his upcoming reality series, Killing Zac Efron.

According to The Sunday Telegraph (via The Daily Mail), Efron took a “life-or-death flight” to Brisbane, Australia, where he was admitted to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in "stable condition." He was hospitalized for several days before doctors gave him the clear to return home to the United States on Christmas Eve.

The Baywatch star has since spoken out to provide a health update and share a message of gratitude.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out," he wrote on Instagram Sunday (December 29). "I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

It's unclear if his health scare will make it into the documentary, but according to Efron's description of the show, it might be. “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” he said. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits.”