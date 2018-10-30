Demi Lovato Will Reportedly Stay in Rehab Until 2019

Demi Lovato is taking her rehabilitation very seriously.

The 26-year-old pop star will reportedly stay in rehab until 2019, a source shared with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday (October 30).

"Demi is taking her sobriety extremely serious, and knows she has a long road ahead of her," a source told the outlet, adding that the singer is "doing really well" following her reported July 24 overdose.

"At the end of the day, Demi is doing this for herself," they added. "She has to stay sober for her, but every time she has family or friends visit her it reminds her of all the other important people in her life that she needs to fight for as well."

According to the source, Lovato, who is "thankful she's still alive," plans to remain in rehab for the remainder of the year.

The singer's mother, Dianna De La Garza, recently opened up about her daughter's sobriety, sharing that Lovato is now more than 90 days sober.

"I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work. It’s not easy. There are no shortcuts," she told Maria Menounos during an interview.

Earlier this month, the "Skyscraper" singer's sister, Madison, shared that Lovato was "working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her."

Amid her road to recovery, Lovato's ex, actor Wilmer Valderrama, has reportedly been visiting the artist in rehab.