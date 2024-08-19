Where the ‘Very Demure’ Trend Started and What It Really Means

It's taken over the internet to the point that people all over social media are using some form of the "very demure, very mindful" tag line or hashtag on everything. Many are even adding "very classy" or "very cutesy" to their memes, random actions, and comments.

WHERE IT STARTED

Well it probably won't surprise you to learn that like most trends that take off exponentially, it's all thanks to a video on TikTok.

Introducing beauty influencer Jools Lebron who identifies as transgender woman.

According to Variety Magazine, Jools singlehandedly popularized the word "demure" instantaneously as she encourages her fans to post their own demure or not demure videos in the most sweet, authentic manner.

This viral sensation traces back to a video Jools posted on August 2 about doing makeup for the workplace in a “demure and modest and respectful” manner.

Here it is, now seen by more than 10 million people according to The Standard. She has 1.7 million of her follows (as I write this) who follow her tips on how to be very demure and very mindful, plus what ever other verbs you'd like to add to what ever you're doing.

WHAT IT MEANS

Jools is also on Instagram posting many of the same videos plus photos to her nearly 72 thousand followers where she recently explained what she means by her "demure" posts.

According to The Standard, Jools' life has completely changed since she started these demure videos even posting a heart-felt, tear-filled thank you video.

One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I’m flying across countries to host events, and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition.

Oh she's so very demure, very classy, very mindful in a cutesy way.

