The internet is buzzing after President Biden's speech Wednesday (July 20) in Massachusetts.

While talking about global warming, the president noted the cancer rate in his home state of Delaware is high and he hinted that the oil industry may have something to do with it.

“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," he seemingly said.

Now, the internet is attempting to figure out if Biden just revealed he has a serious health issue or if this was just a gaffe by the president while at the podium.

Whatever the case may be, it will be interesting to see what the White House has to say about Biden's comments.