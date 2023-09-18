Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park was partially shut down due to an unexpected guest Monday (Sept. 18).

According to Fox 35, a black bear was spotted stuck in a tree at Magic Kingdom earlier today, forcing several nearby attractions, rides and other areas to temporarily close for guests' and Cast Members' safety.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told the news station that they were aware a bear was reported to be in the park, and that biologists and law enforcement officers were on site to handle the situation.

"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear reported in a tree on Walt Disney World property at the Magic Kingdom. Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program, as well as FWC Law Enforcement officers, are on scene," the FWC said.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," the organization continued.

In their own statement, representatives for Disney World shared that they were working with the FWC to address the bear's presence.

"We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park," the company said.

As of publishing, NBC reports the bear has not yet been located for relocation.