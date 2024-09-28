How a Disney World Cast Member Saved a 5-Year-Old Guest’s Life

Thanks to quick thinking and Disney training a little boy is alive thanks to cast members and fellow guests who saved his life.

On Sept. 21, Walt Disney World held a special day for fans of Guardians of The Galaxy. The fan-favorite Epcot attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, played "September" by Earth Wind and Fire for all riders. Typically, riders never know what song they will get as it is randomized between six tracks (and a holiday tune during the Christmas season). However, the retro track performed by the trio is one of the standout favorites for the attraction as Epcot theme park reservations sold out for the day.

Theme park attendees noticed that the ride was down between roughly 2 PM and 4 PM during the day due to "technical difficulties." Some people on social media claimed that a medical team was by the ride before it eventually opened back up shortly after 4 PM. After speculation and discussion online, Christine Tagle set the record straight in the Walt Disney World Tips and Tricks Facebook group. She shared the story of how good Samaritans sprang into action to save her son's life.

Tagle said that she and her family boarded their "favorite ride" around 1 PM. Just 20 seconds into the ride, she noticed that her 5-year-old son passed out. She tried to wake him up during the three minute ride time but was unsuccessful. Once the rollercoaster finished and they were in the unload station, she screamed for help. Cast members directed them to a hallway to begin CPR while a cast member helped the mother, another ran to get an Automated External Defibrillator [AED] machine. The anonymous cast member shocked the child while Tagle's husband found a couple wo were an EMT and nurse. The couple came and helped the cast members and Tagle. Her son ended up having seizures until the EMT services arrived.

"My Son is alive, my son lived because when his (now we know) genetic heart disease presented itself we were at Disney where there is an AED everywhere," Tagle wrote in her post. "My son is alive because we were at Disney with trained staff. My son is alive because of this couple. My son is alive because I was a trained in CPR (parents PLEASE PLEASE get trained if you aren’t.)"

Tagle then asked the group if they could identify the cast members and couple who helped them in their time of need. They were able to get in contact with the nurse, EMT, cast members, fire fighters, EMT and ER staff who saved her son's life.

"We are overwhelmed by the love and support from our Disney community," she added. "Our plans are to go and visit these amazing people and give them hugs and love and say our thanks face to face. On Saturday one of the EMTs told me they rarely ever get to know the outcome of their patients- my prayer is that they know on this day a little boy lives to do great things because of all they did."