What Walt Disney World Looks After Hurricane Milton: Watch

Walt Disney World Resort closed for the eleventh time in its more than 50-year history due to Hurricane Milton.

Disney's theme parks and other amenities aside from select resorts, closed in phases on Wednesday (Oct. 9) afternoon and remained closed on Thursday (Oct. 10). The theme parks are set to resume its normal daily operation on Friday (Oct. 11).

"We’re grateful Walt Disney World Resort weathered the storm. Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen on Friday, October 11 for the scheduled operating hours. Our hearts are with our fellow Floridians who were impacted by this storm," a statement currently reads on their official website.

Two resorts closed due to potential safety risks including Fort Wilderness Campgrounds and Cabins along with the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs Resort. Some of the hotel resorts on property sustained flooding and tree damage, including Art of Animation. Coronado Springs Resort sustained some damage as well. A guest photographed a large decorative door that flew off of its hinges.

Wilderness Lodge had some sort of evacuation where guests left their rooms and went into its massive lobby while sirens and emergency lights blared.

Disney offered several in-resort amenities, character greetings, dance parties and activities for guests. Hotel guests also got to experience free in-room Disney movies, crafts and free arcade play. Disney World did not enforce their cancellation policies for experiences due to the hurricane.

It is important to know that fake AI-generated images of the theme parks have gone viral on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). No images of the parks have been shared just yet as they have been closed since the hurricane's impact.

The theme park's buildings and resorts were built with safety in mind for hurricanes and other severe situations like this. Prior to the parks closing on Tuesday, some guests got footage of how the cast members were preparing for the inclement weather by tying things down, covering items, among other safety procedures. The Polynesian Resort sustained flooding damage in some rooms along with roof damage.

According to an X user, a pipe may have burst or severe flooding took place near Fort Wilderness on Disney World's main road. Meanwhile, The Grand Floridian seemingly sustained roof damage with numerous shingles missing.

See more of the aftermath from Hurricane Milton at Disney World, below.