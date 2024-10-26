Disney World Floats Crash and Belle Falls During Fantasmic!: Watch

Disney World guests all collectively gasped when two floats collided during Fantasmic!

The incident occurred during the Friday (Oct. 25) 8 PM showing at Walt Disney World Resort's Hollywood Studios theme park. At one point during the show, iconic Disney characters float from both sides of the lagoon. However, during this show, the two floats crashed into one another. One boat was carrying Princess Belle and The Beast while the other carried Princess Ariel (in mermaid form) and Prince Eric.

When the two floats collided, the music from Beauty and The Beast was playing while the couple danced. At that moment, Belle was bowing to The Beast and fell over onto her back. She stood back up with help from The Beast and seemingly reassured him with pats on his arms.

After she got up, the music continued, with "Part of Your World" began to play and after Belle rose, both couples froze into poses of them staring at their partners. It took more than a minute for the apparent boat drivers to operate around each other. The show continued on without any other incident after the boats went backstage.

Watch the moment from two points of views, below.

"I always thought those boats were on tracks," numerous fans assumed in the comment section. Others noted how both princes immediately held onto their partners so Ariel didn't fall from her pedestal and Belle could safely stand up.

"The drivers have suuuper limited visibility, and mistakes can happen! They’re super hard workers doing their best to give guests a fantastic show every night," one user added.

"Interesting. They have to pose and freeze like mannequins when the show experiences tech problems," one person pointed out. "The timing of 'reprimanding the daughters.' Someone getting reprimanded haha. Good show," another joked.