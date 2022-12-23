All Aboard! The Disney World Magic Kingdom Railroad Has Finally Reopened

Just in time to be a miracle for the holidays, the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom has reopened after being closed for some time.

Guests can now be once more taken around the resort in one of the park's most notable attractions. Disney Parks announced the news via their TikTok account.

The video shows Micky Mouse conducting the train as well as videos from where the ride runs through before it stops back at the train station.

When Did the Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom Close?

The Walt Disney World Railroad closed in December 2018. Since then, it has been almost four years to the day since it closed its doors. However, that is no longer the case.

Why Did the Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom Close?

As for the reason that it closed, it closed for the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland. During the ride's closure, the train engines were refurbished and many of the train tracks were replaced, according to WDW News Today.

Where Does the Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom Stop?

According to Disney World's official website, passengers on the train can either board or disembark at any of the three stations in the park. The first station is located near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A. The next station is called Frontierland. After that is the final station, the Fantasyland station. If a rider chooses not to get off at the stops, they can ride the train the whole 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour.