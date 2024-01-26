Disney World Cast Member Begs Guest to Stop Whistling at Animals on Safari Ride

A Walt Disney World cast member was not too happy with what guests decided to do while on a ride.

In a TikTok video posted by @alexiiadelulu, the Disney employee can be heard asking guests to be quiet on the safari ride at Animal Kingdom. The guests in the clip can be heard whistling at the giraffes as they pass by.

"Make sure not to whistle please," the employee begins.

"Please stop! If someone around them could tell them to please stop whistling I would appreciate it," the employee continued.

READ MORE: Unattended Child Shoves ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper at Disney World

The TikTok user captioned the video and asked that other guests be respectful of the animals in the safari.

"Im so happy i got to see a giraffe!! But if you get to do this ride please be respectful to the animals!!!" the caption read.

People in the comments section were quick to react to the video and how the Disney employee handled the situation.

"My roommate works here and it really is so hard to be safe and follow protocol’s bc these are wild animals and they react to noise all the time," one person clarified.

"My driver kept break checking on our ride becuase someone kept standing up after they asked them to stop like 12 times," another person said.

"I don’t understand why it’s so hard to follow the rules," read another comment.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 232,000 times and has received over 7,000 likes.

Disney has not commented on the video as of reporting.