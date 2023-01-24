Disney Fans Are Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay in Wake of Beloved Ride Closing

Since one of Disney World's most popular rides closed Jan. 22, people have decided to sell jars of its water on eBay.

Splash Mountain, which opened in Orlando in 1992, is being reimagined as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in honor of the movie The Princess and the Frog.

While the change is long overdue, some die-hard Disney fans have not taken the transition well.

"You need to be so seriously unwell to be buying Splash Mountain water on eBay," someone said on Twitter.

"Two things: Aren't you supposed to 'keep your hands in the ride at all times' and that water has got to be NASTY!" another person tweeted of the eBay sales.

Plus, the water is going for big bucks, with some selling at nearly $80.

According to Fox News 35 Orlando, one listing is even being sold for $1,000, and there are over a dozen listings on the site for the jars of water.

On social media, many fans documented the ride's last day, showing crowds of park-goers gathering outside the water ride despite it being winter.

A Disney World news account on Twitter, @WDWNT, even tweeted a video of the crowd singing "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah" as people went on their last log flume ride for the time being.

The song is from Disney's 1946 live and animated film Song of the South, a theme that is extremely outdated and has been criticized since its release for its racist themes.

In 2020, Tiana's Bayou Adventure was finally announced, and artwork for the reimagined ride was teased in August 2021.

While many Disney fans are excited about the necessary change, some have been less than enthusiastic, and they've been called out online for it.

"I thought people were sad about splash mountain because they were getting rid of the whole water aspect but it’s just gonna be the same ride with different characters ... pls," one person said on Twitter.

Another person explained, "FYI they’re changing the theme of Splash Mountain, which was Song of the South, a movie no kids today remember and so racist that Disney locked it in the vault forever, to Princess & the Frog, which introduced the first Black Disney Princess. That’s what people are mad about."

"As a certified Disney Adult none of y’all ever gave a s--- about the theme of Splash Mountain until they decided to change it and tbh it should have been done a long time ago," someone else said. "Stop being racist."

Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which will still be a log flume, is set to open in late 2024.