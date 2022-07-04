DJ Slammed for Playing Ed Sheeran Song With the Line ‘When Your Legs Don’t Work…’ for Prom Queen in Wheelchair

With more than 2 billion streams on Spotify, Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" is undeniably a classic love song. However, a viral video on TikTok proves there are times when the ballad is clearly not an appropriate choice for a slow dance.

TikTok user Celeste Orozco, who posts under the handle @celesteiliana__, shared a video of her friend's first dance to the song as prom queen. However, the opening line — "When your legs don't work like they used to before" — seemed to draw an instant reaction from the rest of the audience as the prom queen uses a wheelchair.

"A prom queen crowning moment to remember," Orozco wrote in the caption accompanying the awkward clip.

"This would haunt me for the rest of my life if [I] were the DJ," text overlaid on the video reads.

Orozco's video went absolutely viral on the app, where it has amassed more than 17.7 million views and 3 million likes as of publishing.

Thousands of people have also taken to the comments section, including the alleged prom queen herself.

"Hey everyone so this is me lol," a woman named Sarah Mendenhall wrote. "I found it really funny and ironic. I didn't know what was playing until way after cause I was tryna dance."

Orozco replied that they "had a great prom night and a good laugh about it the next day." In another comment, they referred to Mendenhall as a close friend. "She's been through sm and always finds the humor in it. Please stop with the hate."

Others who commented on the clip weighed in on the DJ and their poor song choice.

"I'd quit right then and there man," someone recommended.

"Im a wedding dj.. ouch," another wrote. "We can't know every lyric to every song but damn."

"I doubt that was the DJ's intention. And most likely this song was picked prior to announcing the winner," someone opined.

"The dj was slipped a $20 to play that by the girl who came in second place," another TikTok user joked.

"The DJ is gonna be telling this story forever," yet another added.

The New York Post notes the video clip that recently went viral is from 2017.