Dog Goes Viral for Hilariously Helping Owner’s DIY Project

A dog on TikTok has gone viral for how it has chosen to help out its owner with a DIY project.

In a video posted by the user @delilahgsp1, Delilah proves that besides being a loyal and playful pet, she is equally skillful. The German Shorthaired Pointer dog goes on to help her owner with a DIY project.

The clip begins with the dog's owner hammering away at a wall. However, the camera soon pans over to the dog who can be seen sitting down as she flashes her headlight in order to seemingly assist her dad with the project at hand. The dog's look is complete with her own pair of protective eyewear. During the whole process, the dog seems more than eager to help out her owner.

Delilah goes on to follow every command that is given to her during the short clip. At one point, Delilah’s dad asks her to move the light a little up and she almost immediately responds dutifully. Her focus is solely on helping her dad with his project and what he wants to accomplish.

People in the comments section of the video had plenty to say about the dutiful dog and her dedication to her master.

"The best assistant we’ve ever seen," commented one person.

"She made sure she stayed focused after being told," someone else said along with a crying emoji.

"What a supportive diva," added another.

"Gives a whole new meaning to a pointer," joked another TikTok user.