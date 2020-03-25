Dr. Phil Wants You to Stop Having Affairs During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Idris Elba's response to Cardi B's coronavirus conspiracy theory, Dr. Phil calling out people who are still having affairs and more, below.

Dr. Phil Condemns People Who Still having Affairs During Outbreak

Dr. Phil has some choice words for all the people who are still carrying out marital affairs during the global coronavirus pandemic. He says that those people, along with the kids still on spring break and the religious people still gathering at churches, are selfish and reckless. He told TMZ that is is time people need to start making serious sacrifices for the sake of everyone else. (via TMZ)

Idris Elba Addresses Cardi B's Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

Cardi B has reportedly stated that she thinks celebrities are being paid to say that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. This theory has been floating around the internet for some time now. The confusion is apparently resulting from some COVID-19-positive celebrities who aren’t showing symptoms. Idris Elba, who tested positive for COVID-19, went on Instagram to address thee rumors. (via Complex)

Sportscasters Have Started Narrating Everyday Activities

The coronavirus has caused many events, festivals, concerts and more to be canceled. One of the most devastating losses that has resulted from the pandemic is most sports being on hold. As a result, sportscasters like Joe Buck and Nick Heath have been giving hilarious play-by-plays on daily activities. (via People)