Drake Bell Just Delivered Major Nickelodeon Nostalgia With a ‘Totally Kyle’ TikTok Cameo

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Drake Bell's TikTok cameo, Parent Trap nostalgia and more, below!

Drake Bell Brings Back 'Totally Kyle' on TikTok



Drake Bell satisfied his fans' Nickelodeon nostalgia by doing the Wipe It Down challenge and transforming into “Totally Kyle” from The Amanda Show. Watch below:



First Coronavirus, Then Murder Hornets... Now, Hungry Rats

Here's yet another thing we have to worry about: aggressive rats! Because many vermin have lost their man source for food after the closure of restaurants amid the pandemic, the CDC is warning the public to look out for "unusual or aggressive" behavior from rats in the coming weeks. The CDC announced a warning that rats may be aggressive towards humans because they look to the scraps from restaurants to survive. The CDC also gave advice for restaurants to be cautious since rodents may be drawn to their establishments, and for homeowners to secure the outside of their homes to stay safe from the rodents. (via People)

YouTuber Teaches Kids Life Skills Like a Dad Would

YouTuber Rob Kenney, the creator of the “Dad, How Do I…?” series, has been receiving a lot of popularity recently from his channel, which has over a million subscribers. In the series, Kenney simply teaches kids how to do everyday life skills in the way a parent would. Kenney says that he wants his viewers to become “good adults."

"I want it to be about everyday tasks, but I also would like to pass along some of the wisdom I’ve learned along the way to encourage people,” Kenney shared in a recent interview. "I thought I was just going to be showing people how to do stuff, but it’s kind of resonating on a whole different level.” (via Shattered Magazine)

Capri Bryant’s First Steps

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s 11-month-old daughter took her first steps on Memorial Day! Check out the sweet clip, below:



Parent Trap Reunion?

Nancy Meyers, director of The Parent Trap, shared a throwback photo of her and star Lindsay Lohan on her Instagram. Now, fans are excited because they believe this could be a hint towards the reunion we have all been waiting for. See below.



Arrested for Lying About COVID-19?

Santwon Antonio Davis of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested for fraud. Davis told his employer that he was infected with the coronavirus and was unable to work, though it turned out the employee was not actually COVID-19 positive. Check out the rest of the story here via CNN.

