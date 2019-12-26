Drake has no regrets about working with Chris Brown — especially since Rihanna apparently isn't "part of [his] life" anymore.

In a recent interview on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, Drake opened up about his conflicting feelings about working with Rihanna's abusive ex-boyfriend, who in 2009 was charged with felony assault following a domestic violence incident with the pop star.

Referring to Rihanna, he explained, “That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the most utmost love and respect for her."

Drake added that he thinks of Rihanna "as family, more than anything," admitting he "actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before [working with Brown] because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him.”

Despite his fear of hurting Rihanna, Drake and Brown ultimately teamed up on the 2019 single "No Guidance."

Watch Drake's interview with hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller for yourself, below, via TIDAL: