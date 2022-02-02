Drake can add yet another meme to his extensive catalog.

Last night (Feb. 1), Drizzy was in attendance at the Toronto Raptors game in his hometown, where they faced off against the Miami Heat. During the live broadcast, a camera happened to pan to him while he was looking at his phone. In the shot, Drake's facial expression appears to be upset at whatever he's seeing on his device. He even brings up his other hand, seemingly about to respond to something, but then thinks better of it and just puts the phone down.

Of course, Twitter has had a field day with the video.

It didn't help Drake's cause that the video happened a day after he trended following A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's pregnancy announcement. Drizzy and RiRi have an extensive history together that apparently didn't end on the best of terms.

People were taking things so far with this new meme that a hypothetical Take Care 2 was even trending on Twitter at one point.

On Monday (Jan. 31), People broke the news that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together. The story instantly skyrocketed to the top of all entertainment conversations. It was initially rumored a few months ago, but hadn't been confirmed until now.

Even Cam'ron had some jokes on Monday (Feb. 1) when he posted a video of Rocky taking his sexual enhancement supplement in October and took credit for Rocky getting RiRi pregnant. "I’m just saying check da dates," he wrote.