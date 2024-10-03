Drivers Facing $750 Fines Under Paws Act to Protect Pets

Man's best friend is getting some extra protection thanks to a new law passed in New York City.

According to The Sun, lawmakers in the city have introduced a bill that is known as the Paws Act. Its intention is to punish drivers and repeat offenders that maim or hurt a service animal or pet while on the road.

The act officially stands for Protecting Animals Walking on the Street Act and places penalties on offenders that would increase in expense if the driver kills or injures a pet. The bill sates that the maximum penalty for injuring or killing a service animal would increase from $100 to $500 when leaving the scene of the incident.

For a second violation the fines also increase from $50 to $200. However, the maximum that a person could be fined under the proposed law could be from $150 to $750. Additionally, hit-and-run accidents could see a fine increase from $50 to $250 for a first-time violation.

"Right now the lives of those animals are dramatically undervalued and as a result they are suffering from the same traffic violence that is plaguing all New Yorkers but getting none of the attention or legal protection humans get," New York Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal shared to The Sun.

State Senator Andrew Goundares also chimed in on the bill.

"Over one million pets call New York home, and they play an important role in our lives, whether they be service animals, guide dogs, or just members of the family," he said.

"But right now, our traffic law treats them like disposable property.The Paws Acts recognizes the dignity and value of these nonhuman New Yorkers, and ensures our laws send a clear message to reckless drivers: paws your vehicle to let pets pass," Goundares added.

It is worth noting that the law would not only apply to cars, but any kind of vehicle as well such as electric bikes or scooters. The bill will be voted on in 2025.