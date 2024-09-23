How Important Are Emergency Pet Alert Stickers for First Responders?

Have you ever had one of those pet alert safety stickers or decals in the window of your home, near your mailbox, or by all the doors leading in and out of your home?

I've always had them so if I'm not home and a fire breaks out or there's some kind of emergency then any first responder involved will know that my furry best friend may be inside.

Like any pet owner, we do everything we can to keep our pets safe so do firefighters, police officers, or anyone else involved with an emergency even look for these stickers?

According to a couple of firefighters I spoke with, they're very aware that these stickers exist and if they're well-placed then they'll see them if they're still visible. In pet-friendly apartment buildings, first responders always know pets are most likely there.

However, the last thing they're thinking about is actually looking for the stickers.

When firefighters arrive at a home they gauge the situation very systematically before going inside. If they know to look for pets because of these stickers then they will however humans come first according to the website Firefighter Insider.

According to the Smart Sign website, these stickers are an extremely effective form of communication however pet rescue alert stickers don't guarantee our pets will be rescued.

Again, it all depends on the fire, gas leak, or what ever emergency is going on the entails evacuation of the home.

Also, according to Firefighter Insider, if they do see a sticker, depending on the size and severity of the fire determines how long they will look for our furry friends.

They're absolutely worth it because communication is key for first responders and each situation.

