Two States Have a Real ‘Rainbow Bridge’ Where We Can Remember Our Pets

So touching and emotional, anyone who has dogs and cats, or any pets for that matter, knows the storied poem of the rainbow bridge.

It's a beautiful, mythical bridge that's every color of the rainbow. It's said to connect heaven and earth. When that immeasurable grief strikes us after a pet passes on, it's common to say out pet has crossed over the rainbow bridge.

The story behind it is that when our pet's pass away, they cross over the rainbow bridge to frolic in beautiful fields with other pets until we, too, pass on and reunite with our beloved, furry family members on the other side of the rainbow bridge.

While it's obviously imaginary and a lovely way to picture our pets moving on to a peaceful and playful place, three states have actually built rainbow bridges.

According to the NewsBreak app, Connecticut is the most recent state to build this touching tribute where pet parents can visit. It's a quiet, scenic place to think about our beloved pets no longer with us.

There's also a rainbow bridge in the town of Lake Lure, North Carolina according to the town's community page.

The 'secret garden' is hidden atop a century-old bridge, which was left abandoned after being decommission in 2011. Volunteers worked together to preserve the beautiful, three-arch historic bridge – and planted a dozen themed gardens across the entire 155-foot stretch. Today, that has blossomed into 30 gardens, each connected by shaded footpaths, eclectic artwork and even wooden doorways leading to mysterious staircases.

This is where the idea for the one in Connecticut came from.

According to Wikipedia, the Rainbow Bridge poem for pets was written in 1959.

