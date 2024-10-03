Woman Refuses to Watch Parents’ Dog During the Holidays: ‘It’s Not Fair’

A woman on Reddit explained why she is refusing to watch her parents' dog during the holidays.

"A few weeks ago, my parents (in their 60s) told me and my sister that they had booked a holiday over Christmas and were staying at a resort about [and hour and a half] away from our family home. I’ve moved back home recently and my sister lives with us intermittently for work but also lives with her partner about [an hour and a half] away. Mum told us that we would need to look after their dog while they were away, and initially we weren’t opposed to it, but on reflection things didn’t seem right," the woman began.

"My sister and I are frustrated that our parents didn’t communicate with us and assumed that we would stay home to look after the dogs. Both my sister and I have partners ... We have plans to spend Christmas with them, to which my mother said, that she assumed that the boyfriends or their family would come here because they would be away and we’d have the house to ourselves," she continued, adding they thought it was "inconsiderate to even expect not just our partners but their families to assume their plans or travel incredibly far."

Meanwhile, the woman says while her dog is well behaved, her parents' pooch suffers from separation issues.

"She has separation issues, is unsocial and is intact because has a lung issue, but she has exceeded health expectations and is happy. I suggested a dog sitter, as I know heaps of trusted people in the industry, and they were adamant that they didn’t want anyone else but us. My sister’s partner also offered to have Clover over Christmas, which my parents denied too. We even tried to find dog accommodations for their holiday as they have free cancellation, but it was apparently too expensive," she wrote.

"The conversation escalated and my mum got quite upset and defensive saying they’d 'just have to cancel it and that, they don’t ask much of us.' My father commented, 'We did 20 years of Christmases with you two, we want our own.' We all got a bit angry and the conversation ended as my parents walked away," the woman continued, asking Reddit: "Are we being ungrateful, selfish or irresponsible here?"

Users in the comments section sided with the frustrated woman.

"Can't be choosy beggars and then make it about everything they did in the past. At risk of being sneaky... Why not just get a sitter and don't tell 'em?" someone suggested.

"It's your dog, you figure out what happens to it during their vacation, and they figure out what happens to their dog," someone else commented.

"You are an adult, just tell your parents 'no' and then walk away. You are old enough to make your own decisions," another user wrote.