Woman Bans Friend’s ‘Emotional Support Animal’ From Home: ‘Destroyed My Furniture!’

On Reddit, a woman explained why she banned her friend's "emotional support animal" from her house.

"I (19F) have a close friend, Amy (21F), who has a small dog that she refers to as her emotional support animal. I’m a huge animal lover and have no problem with pets in general, so when she asked if she could bring her dog over a few months ago for a small gathering, I was totally fine with it," she began.

The visit did not go as planned and it resulted in the destruction of a couch cushion.

"However, during that visit, her dog completely destroyed one of my couch cushions by chewing it up and also scratched the legs of my coffee table. Amy apologized, but she kind of brushed it off and said, 'He’s still learning to behave in new environments.' I didn’t push back too much because I know the dog is important to her, but I was pretty upset because it cost me quite a bit to replace the damaged items," the woman said.

The problem came when the friend wanted to bring the dog back to the woman's house and the woman told her she can't.

"Fast forward to now, Amy asked if she could bring her dog to my place again for another get-together. I politely told her that I wasn’t comfortable with the dog coming this time because of what happened last time, and I don’t want any more of my furniture ruined," the woman shared.

"Amy got really upset and said that I was being insensitive to her mental health needs. She insisted that she needs the dog with her at all times and that I’m making her feel excluded by not allowing the dog. I suggested that she leave the dog at home just for a couple of hours or that we meet somewhere else, but she said I’m being unreasonable," she continued.

"Now, some of our mutual friends are saying I should let the dog come to keep the peace, but I don’t think it’s fair that I should risk more damage to my home," the woman continued.

Users sounded off in the comments section, with many siding with the woman.

"Nta people can't just call a pet a service animal and bring it everywhere. The dog destroyed your property, its obviously not trained, you aren't being insensitive to her mental health but not allowing her to have her pet with her all the time. If she wants a service animal, she needs to get the necessary certifications, until then, you owe her nothing," said one person.

"If she can't go out without her dog I think I'd help her find a good therapist," advised another.

"Amy is demanding and entitled. Absolutely do not enable her by "keeping the peace." Tell her you do not feel valued as a friend because she's willing to allow her "support animal" to destroy your property without compensation. Tell her exactly what you paid for the courtesy of her visit, and ask why it's you who is paying for the cost of your friendship and not her," a third chimed in.

"Your mental health is also important. Your home matters," commented a Reddit user.