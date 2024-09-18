Bride Bans Groom’s Dog From Attending Wedding: ‘Hard No’

On Reddit, a bride explained why she banned the groom's dog from attending their wedding.

"...My fiancé has a dog that he absolutely adores. He’s had this dog for 10 years, and I love the dog too, but recently we’ve been arguing about whether the dog should come to our wedding," she began.

The woman shared she does not have any ill will toward the dog, rather, the venue they chose does not allow animals other than service ones.

"I have nothing against the dog, but our venue is super formal, and it doesn’t allow pets (except service animals, which his dog is not). The wedding is a big, important day for me, and I want everything to go smoothly. We’ve spent months planning it, and I don’t want to worry about a dog running around during the ceremony, barking, or causing chaos. I also feel like the attention should be on us, not on his dog," she shared.

"He insists the dog is part of his family, and he says if the dog can’t come, it feels wrong for him to get married without his 'best friend' there. He even suggested changing the venue so the dog could attend, which would cost us extra and delay everything," the bride continued.

She refused to change wedding venues and told him the matter is nonnegotiable for her.

"I’ve already compromised on so many wedding details, but this feels like a hard no for me. Now he’s upset, and his family is on his side, calling me controlling and saying I’m not respecting his bond with the dog. My family thinks I’m being reasonable, but now I’m second-guessing everything," the woman concluded.

Users in the comments section were divided over who was right.

"[You're] a bridezilla. You act like the day is only about you. It's HIS DAY TOO, and if you can't see that I don't understand why you're getting married. You want a marriage or a big ball? You gotta realize that you two will have a life AFTER THE WEDDING too," one person shared.

"You have a right to prioritize what you envision for your special day, especially since you're already compromising on other details," someone else weighed in.

"It’s totally reasonable to want your wedding to go smoothly, and it’s fair to expect the event to align with the venue’s rules," another user commented.

"Compromise and do a wedding-themed photoshoot with the dog. Get dressed up, dress the dog up, grab a bouquet and take some memorable photos. Get some of the shots printed and put them at the guest sign-in table," someone else suggested.