The Four Reasons Dogs Love Lying in the Sun Even When it’s 100 Degrees
Heat wave or not we know we have many more super hot, sweat-dripping days ahead.
1) SUNLIGHT IS WARM AND COZY
Since a dog's average basal temperature is higher than our 98 degrees, at around 102 degrees, according to the Bully Bellows website sitting in the sun helps them keep that basal temp high enough while saving energy.
2) SUNLIGHT IS CALMING
Sunlight makes our doggos feel more safe and comfy which enhances their mental stimulation and relaxes them according to the Hampton Park Vet website.
Just like with us humans, sunlight produces that happy hormone called serotonin in their brains. Just like us humans, a lack of sun increases the stress hormone called cortisol which leads to anxiety or depression.
3) SUNLIGHT FEELS GOOD ON MUSCLES AND JOINTS
Dogs have a chemical on their skin that converts to vitamin D when they're in direct sunlight according to Hampton Park Vet. Vitamin D helps reduce joint stiffness and muscle soreness as well as improving flexibility.
4) SUNLIGHT SHEDS DEAD FUR, GROWS NEW FUR
Sunshine helps get rid of that winter coat beyond our brushing and their shedding. Later in the summer the suns rays then help grow new fur according to the Bully Bellows website.
THERE IS A SUNLIGHT DOWNFALL FOR DOGS
Since dogs don't sweat and use panting to cool down, they can easily overheat on days with extreme heat. Even if our furry companions want to stay inside, it's imperative you bring them in for a cool down.
