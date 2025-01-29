Eagles Celebration Ends Tragically With Death of 18-Year-Old Fan

An 18-year-old student and gymnast has died after a tragic fall during a celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Championship win.

Tyler Sabapathy, of Toronto, Canada, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28 after sustaining head injuries in the accident on Sunday (Jan. 26).

The Temple University student's death was confirmed in a statement from the school.

"It is with deep sadness that we write to share news of the death of first-year student Tyler Sabapathy," the college said.

"The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic. There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler’s family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him," they continued.

According to People, Sabapathy died from falling onto his back and hitting his head on the concrete after climbing a light pole in Philadelphia.

He was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The outlet reported that several videos of the rowdy celebration showed multiple people climbing light poles on the streets of Philadelphia following the Eagles' win, which sent them to the 2025 Super Bowl.

They reported "wall-to-wall people" in the streets enjoying an impromptu fireworks show.

The university's statement revealed that Sabapathy was a student in the College of Public Health, where he was majoring in exercise and sport science.

They noted that Sabapthy developed a passion for injury prevention, which led him to pursue his major.

Sabapathy was an athlete himself, having been an accomplished gymnast with over 120 medals in the sport.

"Tyler displayed exceptional self-discipline and work ethic, spending countless hours a week training and honing his craft," on the school's club gymnastics team, the university said.

"We extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to those closest to Tyler, especially his parents and siblings. He will be deeply missed," they concluded the statement.