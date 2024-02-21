Easy Bake Oven Sends Entire Family With 8-Year-Old Girl to the Emergency Room

If you own an Easy Bake Oven, beware.

A woman on TikTok shared a frightening story about how her 8-year-old daughter's Easy Bake Oven allegedly sent her entire family to the emergency room.

"My husband, 8-year-old daughter and myself all got admitted to the ER on Saturday because of an Easy Bake Oven. Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, chills, and nausea. Nothing on Google showed anything similar, so was this a one off or have there been others? It was scary that we all got affected so quickly," she wrote in the caption of the clip.

In the video, the woman explained that her daughter and her husband were using the daughter's new Easy Bake Oven for the very first time. They were in the kitchen while the woman was in a bedroom.

She said that as soon as they plugged the toy oven in, it smelled "weird" but they assumed it was just because it's a toy and made of plastic.

"We didn't think anything of it. The smell went away, and they continued to cook," she said.

The recipe was for a two-layer red velvet cake, which had to be cooked one tray at a time, so they put the first layer in the oven and all three family members went to the living room to play a video game.

After around 15 to 20 minutes, they removed the first layer and discovered that the cake was not fully baked and decided to unplug the oven and throw the cake away.

"About 45 minutes after they initially plugged in the Easy Bake Oven, Nora [her 8-year-old daughter] was complaining of chest pain," the woman shared. Shortly after, the child complained of difficulty breathing.

The family headed to the ER, and the woman's husband revealed that he was also having difficulty breathing. Not soon after, she began experiencing shortness of breath as well.

"I did not need oxygen, [but] Nora and Ryan [her husband] were on oxygen ... They hooked us all up to IVs. They had chest X-rays done on all of us. EKGs, labs, blood work, tests that you have to use your spit. They swabbed us for everything because they were puzzled," she said.

"They assumed it was carbon monoxide poisoning because nothing else made sense in order for all of us to get hit within an hour of each other ... It was something in our house that caused us all to get sick so quickly," she continued.

She added that her daughter and husband's X-rays both showed that the two had "compromised lungs" and what appeared to be "pneumonia symptoms."

"They think it's because the two of them were the ones actually at the oven baking," she explained.

"Everything was negative," even after the fire department investigated the house, she said. "All signs point to the Easy Bake Oven."

"We were in the hospital from 6PM Saturday and then she [Nora] got discharged at 4PM on Sunday because of an Easy Bake Oven. They don't know if it was like a manufacturer defect, if it was a malfunction of sorts... But there was some sort of poison that got emitted from that machine when we plugged it in," she revealed.

She noted that her daughter and husband are still on a five-day steroid and an inhaler every four hours.

"And the crazy part is, we didn't even eat the product. And we didn't even cook it for the whole amount of time," she said.

Watch the entire TikTok video, below: