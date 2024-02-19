Woman Who Pooped the Bed and Blamed the Dog Kept It Secret From Her Boyfriend for Years

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for telling a wild story about a secret she kept from her boyfriend for over five years — namely, that she once pooped the bed and blamed it on the dog.

She explained that years ago, she made plans with a guy — now her fiancé — to spend their first night together while dog-sitting a friend's new puppy.

"Everything is going amazing," she began, revealing that her then-boyfriend displayed several "green flags."

She went on to explain that while he wanted to try authentic Memphis barbecue food for dinner, she decided to get a Little Caesars pizza instead.

"I started to not feel great, but nothing major," she said, foreshadowing what lay ahead.

"At 3AM, I wake up in the middle of the night. It's hot as hell around me and I feel horrible. My stomach is in shambles and I know I need to throw up. I know I have food poisoning," she continued.

"And that's when I realize... I look around me in the bed and there is... you know," she added, insinuating she had defecated on the bed.

"When I tell you I think my whole life flashed before my eyes ... This is beyond anything that I ever thought was possible to happen to me," she said.

The woman figured that the incident signaled the end of her budding relationship because there was "no recovering from this."

She then left her boyfriend, who was still sleeping, in the bed while she continued to be sick in the bathroom, took a shower and snuck out to buy medicine.

When she returned to the house, thought about what she was going to say to him when he woke up. "And then I see that little dog... I'm not proud of this, but there was no other choice. I looked at him, and I made a decision," she explained.

She put the dog in the bed and then pretended to wake up herself and tell her boyfriendthat the pup got sick while they were sleeping.

The woman said he got up, stripped and washed the bedding and even gave the dog a bath, which is when she knew he was "the one" and that she "deserves an Oscar."

"I swore I’d take this story to my [grave] but here we are," the woman captioned the video.

In a follow-up video, she revealed that when she finally shared her secret with her fiancé, he wasn't angry.

Instead, he was upset that she hadn't felt comfortable enough with him yet to tell the truth because he would have supported her and taken care of her while she was sick.