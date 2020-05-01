Ed Sheeran Refuses To Furlough Bar Staff or Take Coronavirus Stimulus Money

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out LeBron James' graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, Ed Sheeran's refusal to furlough bar staff and more, below!

Ed Sheeran Refuses To Furlough Bar Staff or Take Stimulus Money

U.K. singer Ed Sheeran has been looking out for his employees, keeping them on payroll and not taking any government stimulus money to do so.

His Bertie Blossoms pub, which has been closed since March, reportedly hasn't let go of a single staff member. (via Yahoo! News)

LeBron James Is Hosting 2020 Graduation Ceremony



Graduations are set to be held virtually but the announcement of a LeBron James-hosted celebration for the Class of 2020 is more than some students could have hoped for. The star-studded one-hour special will broadcast over networks and social media. (via Hollywood Reporter)

Americans Are Reaching Their Quarantine Breaking Point

Americans are growing more and more impatient as they are stuck at home—not able to go out to visit friends, see a movie or even go to a restaurant—during the coronavirus quarantine. It's no wonder, then, that in a survey comissioned by Kelton Global, 72% reported that they would meet their "breaking point" by mid-June if stay-at-home orders aren't lifted. (via Study Finds)

Lyft Drivers Facing Unemployment Amid COVID-19

Unemployment rates have soared amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the businesses hanging on have been placed in the public eye more than ever. Driving service Lyft reported that it is laying off 17% of its staff, resulting in the loss of about 1,000 jobs. (via USA Today)

Pets Are Placed Under Quarantine Now, Too

Concerns about whether or not animals can contract and spread the coronavirus have been circulating for some time now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that pets should be treated as regular family members—in that they should be kept from people and pets outside their own household. (via CDC)

The NBA Is Going to Disney World

Talk about the NBA resuming play in Disney World has surfaced, leaving fans wondering what is to come. The Walt Disney World property in Orlando, Florida contains several basketball courts and can apparently provide hotel rooms and ways to quarantine players and staffers. (via TMZ)

Police Turns To Social Media To Track Quarantine Party Animals



Local authorities have been on high alert for "ragers" continuing to take place amid the nationwide coronavirus quarantine. The cops are now scouring social media to look for tips on parties that are too big. (via TMZ)

Home Intruder Breaks Into Eminem's House Just To See The Rapper

A man broke into Eminem's home while security was asleep and got all the way to the artist's living room before he was caught. The rapper woke and found the intruder, promptly calling for security. The intruder didn't appear to be attempting to steal anything, but perhaps just wanted a face-to-face with the rapper. (via TMZ)