Ellen DeGeneres is taking her comedy on the road for the first time in 15 years, the talk show host announced via Twitter on Thursday (June 14).

The tour, titled An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres, will hit the West Coast in August, including eight dates across three cities: San Diego, San Fransisco, and Seattle. It arrives just ahead of her forthcoming Netflix special, which was ordered last year by the streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be filmed in Seattle during the final two stops of her tour on August 22 and 23.

The special marks DeGeneres' first since 2003, when she appeared in Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now for HBO. It's set for release by the end of 2018, with a title and specific date to be announced.

Presale tickets for An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres will be sold via Ticketmaster from Tuesday, June 19 through Thursday, June 21, and will be made available for the general public on LiveNation.com beginning Friday, June 22. See the full list of dates below.

August 10 – San Diego, CA / Balboa Theatre

August 11 – San Diego, CA / Balboa Theatre

August 12 – San Diego, CA / Balboa Theatre

August 15 – San Francisco, CA / Davies Symphony Hall

August 16 – San Francisco, CA / Davies Symphony Hall

August 17 – San Francisco, CA / Davies Symphony Hall

August 22 – Seattle, WA / Benaroya Hall

August 23 – Seattle, WA / Benaroya Hall