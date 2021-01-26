Elliot Page and Emma Portner have split after three years of marriage.

Page Six reports that Page filed for a contested divorce on Tuesday (January 26) in Manhattan Supreme Court.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends," the pair said in a joint statement on Tuesday, according to People.

The news comes two months after the Juno star shared on social media that he is transgender.

“I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the Oscar-nominated actor wrote.

In December, Portner shared Page's statement on her Instagram account, writing, "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."