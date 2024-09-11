‘Elon Is Creepy’ Goes Viral After Tesla CEO Basically Tells Tells Taylor Swift He’ll Impregnate Her

Taylor Swift signed off her endorsement for Kamala Harris when she identified as a “childless cat lady,” and it spurred a rather disturbing comment from Elon Musk.

The comment by Swift was a jab at J.D. Vance and his infamous comment about the U.S. was being run by Democrats who are "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too," according to NPR.

Now, Musk has shared his thoughts on Swift's jab.

"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Previously, Swift has been silent about who she was going to endorse in the election. However, after the presidential debate on Sept. 10, she released a lengthy statement showing support for Harris.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," Swift said.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," she continued before singing off as a "childless cat lady."

After his tweet went viral, Musk was berated on Twitter for his comment and the nature of it. Check out those reactions.