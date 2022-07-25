Elon Musk Denies Allegations He Slept With Google Co-Founder’s Wife After Receiving $500,000 Investment

Elon Musk is denying allegations that he had an affair with a friend's wife.

According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, the Tesla CEO had "a brief affair" with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan, in 2021. The couple filed for divorce in January.

Musk and Brin have been close for years. The latter even reportedly invested roughly $500,000 in Tesla at a time when the company was struggling. However, The Wall Street Journal's report suggests their relationship has been strained recently. Brin has allegedly been selling off his investments in Musk's various companies.

The SpaceX billionaire is rumored to have profusely apologized for the affair while at a party.

However, on Twitter, Musk adamantly denied the affair even took place in a series of posts.

"This is total bs," Musk tweeted. "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

When one of his fans pointed out that Musk tweeted earlier this year about facing what he described as "political attacks," Musk responded, "Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

The Wall Street Journal reached out to representatives for Brin, Musk and Shanahan, but none of them replied.

The billionaire continued to reply to other fans on Twitter. In one tweet, Musk claimed he hasn't had sex with anyone "in ages."

He also targeted The Wall Street Journal for writing "bs hit pieces."

"It's embarrassing for them, frankly," Musk tweeted. "They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what's up and they said WSJ article was total bs. Just more short seller fud."

In yet another tweet he urged his fans to call out the publication for its supposed lies.

Check out his tweets, below:

Musk has been hit by a slew of negative press in recent months.

His trans daughter legally changed her last name to distance herself from Musk. Another report claimed he fathered twins with an exec from one of his companies. He was even dragged by Crazy Frog for a resurfaced photo of him posing with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Meanwhile, Musk's father has also been in the press after it was revealed he and his much younger stepdaughter are having another child together.