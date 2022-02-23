Who is Elon Musk's new girlfriend?

Following his September 2021 split from pop star Grimes, Musk is reportedly dating again and has moved on romantically with Natasha Bassett, according to various sources.

The 50-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO was spotted in Los Angeles on Feb. 17 exiting his private jet with 24-year-old Bassett.

A source identified as "close" to Musk told Hollywood Life that the billionaire and Australian actress, who stars in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film ELVIS, have been dating for a few months now and are in an exclusively monogamous relationship together.

"They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together," the source alleged.

Neither have spoken publicly about each other yet.

As sparks and speculations fly, here's a few things we know about Natasha Bassett:

Bassett was born and raised in Sydney, Australia.

At the age of 14, Bassett landed the lead role in Romeo and Juliet at the Australian Theatre For Young People.

Bassett can be spotted in the 2016 film Hail, Caesar!, alongside George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.



At the age of 19, Bassett moved to New York to pursue acting, where she earned a screenwriting scholarship from the ArtStart Screenwriters Program.

Her first big screenwriting debut was with a short film called Kite, which was featured in the Rhode Island International Film Festival; Bali International Film Festival; and Big Bear Lake International Film Festival.

Bassett's breakout role on screen was playing the role of pop icon Britney Spears in the 2017 Lifetime biopic Britney Ever After.

Bassett will star in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, playing the role of Presley's first girlfriend, Dixie Locke. Tom Hanks and Austin Butler also star.

Today, Bassett calls Los Angeles home.

Watch the trailer for ELVIS below: