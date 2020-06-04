Emma Watson Receives Backlash for Black Lives Matter Post

Emma Watson has spoken out on racism and white supremacy following backlash over her Black Lives Matter post.

On Tuesday (June 2), the Harry Potter star, who's one of Hollywood's most outspoken women's rights activists, took part in "Black Out Tuesday" by posting three captionless black squares with white borders on Instagram.

Though the campaign was a Black Lives Matter initiative to amplify black voices, many called Watson out for doing the bare minimum to express her stance against police brutality and her support for racial injustice.

Meanwhile, other disappointed fans dragged her for adding white borders to match her Instagram aesthetic.

The 30-year-old British actress has since responded to the backlash via Instagram, writing "I stand with you," alongside a lengthy statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and her commitment to raising awareness.

"There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor accounted for," she wrote. "White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society. As a white person, I have benefited from this."

"Whilst we might feel that, as individuals, we're working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder xternally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us," Watson continued "I'm still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist."

"Over the coming days, I'll be using my bio link and Twitter to share links to resources I've found useful for my own researching, learning, listening," she added. "I see your anger, sadness, and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn't mean I won't try to."

You can read Watson's full post, below: