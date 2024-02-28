Yay! Most Hilarious Actor Joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’

I cannot even reiterate enough times how incredible this series is. Only Murders in the Building streams on Hulu and from the first night of the premiere of the first episode of the first season I was hooked. It started in August 2021 and season 3 wrapped up in October 2023.

If you're not familiar with the comedy-mystery series starring funny guys Steve Martin, Martin Short, and the ever-beautiful and talented Selena Gomez whose deadpan humor is the best, it's a must for you to play catch-up with the first three seasons.

Their characters live in an exclusive apartment building in New York City and become friends through their love of crime podcasts. They start their own called Only Murders in the Building after a murder in their building. Each season they use their amateur sleuthing skills and podcast to solve a new murder that happened at the end of the previous season (except season 1 of course.)

OMG it's so addictively good.

The succession of celebrity guest stars in cameos and full-on roles has been incredible. Sting, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd. Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Jane Lynch, Molly Shannon, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Mel Brooks, Jimmy Fallon, and Eva Longoria to name just a few.

And now award-winning producer and actor of Schitts Creek, Eugene Levy, whose own roster of comedies is joining the cast for season 4 to solve the murder of one of the celebrity guest stars. Of course, I was so bummed at who was murdered but I won't give it away.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, we know Meryl Streep's character and Molly Shannon's character will be returning and I believe Eva Longoria, too.

No word on when filming will start for Season 4. By the way, Steve Martin came up with the idea for Only Murders in the Building in 2011.

