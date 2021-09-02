Former ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Plans on Suing Harvard for Alleged Abusive Treatment

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Kacey Musgraves' tour dates, Farrah Abraham's potential lawsuit and more, below.

Farrah Abraham Plans on Suing Harvard for Abusive Treatment

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham says she plans on suing Harvard after she was allegedly kicked out of a Zoom class. She claims the school has been very discriminatory towards her because of her celebrity status, and that the university allegedly refuses to answer any of her emails or phone calls. (via TMZ)

Man Kidnaps Ex Wife Just So He Can 'Save' Her

Well, that's one sure way to not get your ex back! A man attempted to be a hero in a crime that he personally committed. He devised a plan to kidnap his ex-wife just so he could be the one to rescue her. He broke into her home, roughed her up and left her tied to a chair. He then went home, changed, returned to her house and "saved" her. Thankfully, police didn't buy his story and later found surveillance footage of him buying zip ties at a convenience store. (via New York Post)

Halsey Was Treated Like a Teen Mom While Pregnant

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Halsey talked about the scrutiny they received from the public after getting pregnant. She revealed that she was treated disrespectfully, like a "teen mom." (via Page Six)

When Is the Last Time You Had a Day to Yourself?

We're currently in the middle of what some people are calling a self-care crisis. The pandemic has us scrambling to make up for lost time, so much so that almost a third of Americans haven't had a day to themselves in nearly three months. (via Study Finds)

Things to Look Forward To in September

September 3 - Drake's Certified Lover Boy drops

September 3 - Money Heist Part 4 drops on Netflix

September 6 - Labor Day .

September 9 - Football is back!

September 12 - Grandparents Day



September 12 - VMAs hosted by Doja Cat

Camila Cabello and James Corden Team Up for L.A. Flash Mob

Cinderella starring Camila Cabello comes out on Amazon Prime this Friday and to celebrate the release she and a bunch of her co-stars participated in a flash mob on James Corden's show. Watch below:

Kacey Musgraves Is Going on Tour!

Kacey Musgraves will be playing her new album Star Crossed on the road. See below if she is coming to a city near you!

Jan. 19 - Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 20 - Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan. 21 - Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan. 23 - Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan. 24 - Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 26 - Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 27 - Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb. 3 - Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb. 5 - New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb. 9 - Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb. 11 - Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 14 - Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb. 16 - Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb. 19 - Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA / Staples Center