Favorite Halloween Candy in Each State Revealed
Halloween is just around the corner, and while we all brace for the costumed trick or treaters to arrive, the "trick" to bewitching your neighbors this spooky season is to have the proper "treat" on hand.
While plenty of candy options are available, a new study from Top Agency is helping ensure our households are ready for the goblins, ghouls and witches to arrive on our doorsteps.
Favorite Halloween Candy by State
No tricks, all treats. Here is a roundup of the top Halloween candy loved in each state.