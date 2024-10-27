Woman Threatened With Daily $122 Fine For Halloween Decorations

A Wisconsin city council threatened a homeowner a $122 daily fine for her Halloween decorations.

While the majority of the Halloween decorations on Cherise Pfeifer's lawn, including a legion of creepy dolls carrying a body bag, headstones and a life size decoration that made the city get involved. The display, in question, is of a car crash scene with a dummy on the front end of the vehicle while a cutout of Donald Trump is in the driver's seat and President Joe Biden is in the passenger seat. She even used a real car to act out the hit and run scene, which has been apart of her homemade haunt for the last three years.

"[In the scene] they hit an auto mechanic's body that was created like they were angry that they hadn't fixed the car right," Pfeifer told The Daily Mail of her haunt. "Everyone loves them and everyone is very angry that I've been made to take it down. People said they love coming to my house to look at my decorations."

Three weeks after she put up her display, the Wausau City Council sent her a letter threatening her with a daily $122 fine if she didn't remove the car crash scene portion of her decorated lawn. The council cited that it was in violation of the town's municipal code to have a car parked on the lawn.

"The council gave me until the 22nd to take them down but when I rang them they said because I was now aware of it they could find me every day," she shared. "I think it's stupid and I even told them that. I think they are trying to take it as I don't have anywhere to park my car so I just park it in my front yard but that's not the case."

Pfeifer is now attempting to obtain a local permit that would allow her to put her car crash scene in front of her house on Oct. 31. She added that the city council's action was "petty" and is not sure if their action is due to politics.

"The election in this country right now is crazy and I put two of the people that are head to head with each other," she explained. "If the inspectors didn't like one of the people that I put in the car, I could see them doing that. It doesn't make sense that they would come after me this year and not any of the other years."