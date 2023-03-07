A couple became terrified after they found themselves in the middle of a chaotic shark feeding frenzy.

Dillon May and his girlfriend Kaitlyn Dix were fishing for yellowfin tuna when they spotted what they believed was a "tuna boil" in the near distance. The term is used by fishermen to describe an area where tuna feed together chaotically, causing the surface of the water to appear as if it is boiling.

Once the couple approached the area they believed was filled with hungry tuna, they realized they had instead entered a shark feeding frenzy and were surrounded by hundreds of sharks wildly thrashing in the water as they fed on small fish.

In unbelievable footage of their encounter shared by CBS News on TikTok, May and his girlfriend watch the action from the safety of their boat and attempt to take cover as they're splashed by ocean spray

Viewers expressed their horror in the comments section on TikTok.

"I'm sitting on my couch, and I don't feel safe," one person wrote.

"This is why I stay out of the ocean. Nightmares come to life," someone else commented.

"I am laying on my bed, stretching out my legs, just to make sure I don't fall in that water," another user joked.

"We've never seen anything like it. No shrimp boats were in sight either," May told Storyful of the encounter, estimating they were approximately 15 miles off the coast of Venice, La., when they encountered the feeding frenzy.

"By the time we got there, the sharks had found the pod [of fish] and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them," he explained.