Five Guys Allegedly Sends Mass Email Calling Customers N-Word, Burger Chain Responds

Fast food chain Five Guys has found themselves embroiled in controversy after an alleged mass email was sent out that called customers the N-word.

The email was allegedly sent out around Sept. 11 and screenshots of it began making their way to social media shortly after. In the screenshots that have surfaced on social media, the message reads: "Hi N-word, Welcome to Five Guys online ordering!"

It then ends by telling the customer that the chain looks forward to serving them great food and if there are any questions, it gives them a link to contact them.

The message has sparked outrage from many due to its content. One person took to Twitter after receiving the message to say: "@FiveGuys sending this on patriot day?? How many other black people received this message? I never signed up for email!!!"

Another person asked if they should sue the company over the usage of the N-word.

Someone else went on to clarify that the messages were indeed being sent from the service that fills online orders.

"And if you thought this was spam, the email address is from the service providing online orders," they said.

Another Twitter user seemed to confirm what the previous person said by adding: @FiveGuys so this what we doing now.....received this today in my email.....yes it legit and linked to your online page."

The outrage was so severe that it made Five Guys respond to the accusations.

"Unfortunately accounts were created using emails like yours w/ profane language substituted for the customer name. Our IT team is tracing the source of this malicious activity. Five Guys strives to be an inclusive place & we in no way condone the use of language like this," they said in a tweet.

As of reporting, it is currently unclear as to how many people received the email and if there was any further action than tracing the source of activity.