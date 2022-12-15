Florida Pastor Arrested in Alleged $8 Million COVID Relief Scam After Trying to Buy Luxury Disney World Home

A Florida pastor has found himself in some hot water after allegedly obtaining $8 million in federal Covid relief and using the money to buy a luxury home near Disney World.

Evan Edwards and his son, Josh, were taken into police custody nearly two years after the federal prosecutors first identified the scam in court papers in December 2020.

According to NBC News, the case first began in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit and Josh applied for a $6 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for various expenses related to the church.

Such expenses they were seeking help to cover with, include: payroll, rent and utilities.

In his application for the loan, Josh claimed that the church had a total of 486 employees and a monthly payroll of $2.7 million.

Despite Josh applying for a $6 million loan, the church was officially granted a $8.4 million loan instead.

However, federal investigators showed up at the church and the doors were locked. It doesn't end there as other businesses close by said that nobody was ever seen inside.

Additionally, donation links on the church's website were either inactive or parts of the text were stolen from other religious sites.

With the money that they had allegedly stolen, the family went on to purchase a $3.7 million home in a new development from Disney World called Golden Oaks.

It is worth noting that the payment never went through, as authorities seized the money the family and set aside for a down payment.

Due to their actions, face a total of six charges. Such charges, include: conspiracy to commit bank fraud and visa fraud.

After the Josh and Evan were arrested, a neighbor said: "I'm glad they got arrested. t's a long time coming."