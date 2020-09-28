On the premiere episode of Dr. 90210, a new reality series following four female plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills, former Pussycat Doll Jessi Peralta meets with Dr. Cat Begovic for a consultation to fix her torn labia.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum says the injury occurred in 2016 when she gave birth to her daughter.

“I had some tearing on my labia. They tried to sew it up. I could feel the thread being pulled through the skin but because I didn’t have any pain medication I pretty much wimped out,” she explains to Begovic in a preview clip of the episode.

Peralta says everything “functions well, it just looks a little crazy” and that it has had a negative impact on her sex life.

“As a woman, you want to feel sexy and it’s just made me very self-conscious,” she adds.

“Prior to the injury I was much much more free sexually with my husband. Ever since, I am not confident enough to allow the access that he wants,” she reveals. “Access has been denied.”

“I did have an experience with a male OB/GYN who told me, 'Oh why would you do that? It’s not worth it. You just look like any ol' woman that’s had a baby, and who cares?' And it’s like, I care and that’s enough of a reason,” she shares.

“Let’s say a hook ripped your cheek in half. Could you still eat? Yeah, I can chew on the other side of my mouth. Can you still smile? Yeah, but it looks really crazy,” Peralta adds. “If you can have it fixed, why not?"

Dr. 90210 premieres tonight (September 28) at 10 p.m. on E!.