The Cast of ‘Friends': Then & Now

Since the show’s finale in 2004, Friends has been one of the most nostalgic binge-watches for fans new and old alike. From its witty humor and lovable characters to the iconic, cozy setting of Central Perk, Friends won our hearts over the course of 10 seasons—and that love remains strong even today.

If you constantly quote memorable lines, have taken the Warner Bros. studio tour and have your very own Central Perk mug, chances are you still rewatch your favorite episodes to this very day. And if you’re truly a diehard Friends fan, you also probably wonder, from time to time, what your favorite Friends stars are up to today.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite Friends cast members and guest stars to see what they’ve been up to since the show wrapped. Yes, this is the one where we catch up with the cast of Friends!