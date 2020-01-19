‘Friends’ Co-Creator Clarifies Potential Reunion Details

Friends may be getting a reunion of their favorite six actors together once again, but don't expect the revival to be something scripted.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said that she would be apart of the potential reunion, which would feature the actors themselves and not their characters. “If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I’m totally behind it," Kauffman told People.

“Nothing scripted,” she clarified. “We will not do anything scripted.” She also shared that they are not talking to writers about the potential project at this point, "it's still in the ether," she concluded.

"It's complicated. It's very complicated," Kauffman shared to Entertainment Tonight. "It's everything. It's a very complicated thing to do."

The news of a potential reunion broke in November. Last week, the Chief Content Officer of HBO Max confirmed that it is still a work in progress and did not offer any further details about the special.