Friendships Are Ending Over Heated Air Conditioning Disagreements

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out a why friendships are ending over air conditioning, baseball's new season and more, below!

Friendships Are Ending Over Air Conditioning

Many adults have apparently ended friendships over the temperature in their house. A OnePoll survey showed that 25% of adults have cut off a friend who has a roommate who argues over the thermostat. Meanwhile, 50% of people will not date a person who doesn’t agree with the temperature in their house. (via Study Finds)

Baseball Is Back and We Are So Ready

The MLB is ready to start next month! Owners and players have agreed to a 60-game season. Training camp is set to begin within the first week of July and opening day is scheduled for July 23 or 24. (via TMZ)

Brody Jenner’s New Girlfriend Dated Louis Tomlinson

Brody Jenner’s new girlfriend Briana Jungwirth got the approval of her ex-boyfriend Louis Tomlinson. Jenner and Jungwirth recently had a special date night with friends, including one of Jenner’s exes. They seem to be doing well and both their exes approve of their relationship. (via TMZ)

Panera Is Giving Away Free Coffee All Summer

This is not a drill: Panera is giving away free coffee until September 7. Panera took a poll on Twitter to see if their customers would like some complimentary java and, obviously, everyone voted yes. You can get free, unlimited coffee by signing up for MyPanera by July 4. (via People)

Welcome iOS14, Apple’s Newest Update

Get ready for a new update to your iPhone. Apple has released iOS14, which will add a bunch of new features to your smartphone. The preview shows a major revamp of the home screen, picture-in-picture video and a new way to use Siri. Get redy to update your iPhone in July. (via CNET)