Fugitive on the Run From Feds Busted While Vacationing at Disney World

Walt Disney World is labeled as "The Most Magical Place on Earth," but that wasn't the case for one unlucky guest who was busted by the feds at Disney's Animal Kingdom in October.

Prior to his trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla., Quashon Burton, a New York native who lives in Brooklyn, had been on the run from authorities for nearly a year before he was discovered in the Animal Kingdom theme park on Oct. 20.

The United States Postal Inspection Service originally tried to arrest Burton in November 2021 after he was allegedly connected to an identity theft scheme in which $150,000 of federal loans pertaining to COVID-19 were stolen. However, he split before he could be arrested for the crime.

Nearly a year after Burton was charged with the crime and fled, federal postal inspector Jeff Andre serendipitously located Burton in Animal Kingdom while he himself was on vacation.

Andre spotted Burton thanks to a notable "H" tattoo located on the fugitive's neck. The federal postal inspector quickly contacted local authorities.

Burton was later secured at a bus stop outside Animal Kingdom, where he was reportedly arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence.

Burton has since been handed over to the federal government.

On Nov. 3, a judge ruled that Burton, who prosecutors referred to as an "extreme flight risk," should not be freed on bail ahead of his trial because of his past history of going on the run.

According to Yahoo!, Andre said that prior to his arrest, Burton had created a "complex web of identities that made his crimes difficult to investigate."

"He has clearly demonstrated an ability to mask his true identity to evade law enforcement. So too has he demonstrated a willingness to lie about this identity to avoid arrest," Andre said.