G-Eazy and Megan The Stallion sparked dating rumors after a video of them kissing went viral.

Following the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 2), the "Me, Myself and I" hitmaker shared a pretty NSFW video to his Instagram Story that sees him and the Hot Girl Summer star getting super cozy on a couch. In it, G-Eazy can't get his hands nor his lips off of her as she's got her arms wrapped around his neck.

Check out the video for yourself, below:

The Shade Room also shared this video of the two at a club...

...and the PDA wasn’t enough to get everyone talking, G-Eazy also uploaded a photo of Megan on his Instagram account alongside four blue heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the internet has mixed feelings about this potential new couple.

The G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion kissing video comes just one day after his ex-girlfriend Halsey threatened to kick a troll out of a club she was performing at because they kept shouting the rapper's name.

"If you say G-Eazy one more f---ing time, I will kick you out of this building," she shouted. "I will kick your f---ing a--, test me. I will kick your a--- out o the f---ing club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show."

Halsey and G-Eazy dated on and off for one year before officially calling it quits in October 2018.