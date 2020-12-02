OnlyFans has suspended YouTuber Gabi DeMartino's account after she shared a video of her as a toddler flashing the camera.

According to reports, the viral YouTuber teased fans with a message, "Won't put my panties on." Fans alleged that DeMartino manipulated them into purchasing the video that has fans concerned about both the legal and ethical implications. Fans questioned the context of the video as the website is often associated with adult sex work.

Buzzfeed News noted that a person possessing or distributing child pornography is a Class D felony. The outlet confirmed with OnlyFans that her account was suspended as she violated their guidelines.

On Tuesday (December 1), DeMartino released an apology via Twitter. "A childhood video of me on the phone saying 'Nani says put your panties back on' and jumping up and down laughing," she wrote. "I'm sorry I didn't think that one through. period. a home-video I love to share w my friends & I use my OF as a 'finsta' page where I share stuff as I would w friends."

She added, "The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal OnlyFans fancy babies. I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong."

See a screenshot of the message and her statement, below.