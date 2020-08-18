‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Has a Summer Job in a Restaurant

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out who's set to perform at the VMAs, which Netflix star is working as a food runner and more, below!

Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Has a New Job

Gaten Matarazzo, 17-year-old star of Stranger Things, knows how to stay humble. The show has broken multiple records, but filming and production of the fourth season has been halted for the pandemic. In the meantime, Matarazzo, who plays lovable Dustin on the show, has been working as a food runner in a New Jersey restaurant with a few of his family members. (via Too Fab)

Miley Cyrus Set To Perform at VMAs

On August 30, Miley Cyrus, who hosted the MTV VMAs in 2015, will return to the awards show to perform her new single, "Midnight Sky." The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, BTS, Doja Cat and more are also scheduled to perform. (via People)

'WAP' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's sex-positive song, "WAP," was certified Gold after debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the biggest debut week for an all female hip-hop collab. (via Daily Mail)

Floating Movie Theaters Coming to Major Cities

Floating movie nights are making a comeback! It's reported that floating movie theaters for boats are coming to major cities like Philadelphia, Austin and Cleveland. Floating theaters will contain 12 to 24 small boats, with up to eight people per boat. (via Radio)

9-Year-Old Foster Kid Met With Overwhelming Adoption Interest

After a video of a foster care child named Jordan—who said there is nothing he would love more than someone to call mom or dad—went viral, the State Department of Human Services reported 5,000 online inquiries within 12 hours. The department said they are confident that Jordan will be adopted within the next six months. (via TMZ)

Reese Witherspoon, Apple Team Up for Country Music Competition

Reese Witherspoon and Apple TV are teaming up for My Kind of Country, a country music competition which will include a global search for country music talent.

Paris Hilton Cries in New Documentary Trailer

Paris Hilton can be seen crying as she opens up about childhood trauma in the new trailer for her upcoming documentary. Watch below:

Fortnite Removed From App Stores

Apple and Google have dropped Fortnite from their app stores after the game allegedly found a way to bypass payments from users to the two companies. Fortnite was making 100% of the profit whereas 30% was reportedly supposed to be going to Apple and Google. (via KLove)